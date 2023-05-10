The Fountain Hills Times recently wrote that the far-right “Alternative” blogs about the School Board and Town Council “as news and written under pseudonyms.” FHUSD Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski sadly deals with not only an underfunded school system due in part to those behind the Alternative site and supporters, but misinformation.

“I’ve had several people reach out to me concerned about that site,” Jagodzinski said. “There's just a lot of things that are just very, very inaccurate.”