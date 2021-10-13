Even though our two adult boys are no longer in school, I fully support the two proposed FHUSD overrides appearing on the Nov. 2 ballot.
The two overrides are, in essence, extensions of vital funding in place for our school district. These “renewals” technically don’t represent a tax increase because we are already paying for existing overrides through our property taxes.
A big part of the “additional assistance” override will continue to fund technology improvements. If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it was the importance and ubiquity of technology in our lives today. Our local students deserve the latest software and hardware improvements to not only keep up with their peers but outpace them in today’s world. Education has fundamentally changed this past year to 18 months, and we need to continue funding this vital area.
As for the M&O override, it’s imperative we keep funding all-day kindergarten and provide teacher salary increases so our district can maintain its excellent reputation as an institution of superior learning.
The ongoing costs for property owners to renew these overrides should be looked at as “investments,” not taxation. These are investments in young people who are, of course, our future leaders. It’s one of those unique investments where the “gain” is more than percentage points. It’s an investment in our future.
Look for the ballots coming in your mail. Your two positive votes are vital to the future of education in Fountain Hills.