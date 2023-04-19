I could detail all the reasons why I changed my voter registration from Republican to Democrat, for example: the Republican Party support for certain candidates who demonstrate absolutely no moral character, honesty or integrity (like Donald Trump, Kari Lake, Wendy Rogers, Liz Harris); or their lack of support for funding for quality public schools (like their active opposition to a much-needed bond and override for Fountain Hills); or their refusal to accept the legitimate results of a free and fair public election, even though they have absolutely no evidence of any fraud, and every legitimate investigation (and court case) continues to find no fraud or deception; or their insistence that they don’t want the government controlling their lives, unless, of course, it is something that they insist on controlling, like what pronouns an individual should be allowed to use, or women’s health choices, or when we should be forced to pray.
However, as a retired teacher, I found that when I added visuals to my instruction, my students learned much more easily. So I invite you to merely check out the websites of the Fountain Hills Democratic Club (fhdemclub.org), and the Fountain Hills Republican Club (fountainhillsrepublicanclub.com/food-for-thought). Judge for yourself.