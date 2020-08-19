This community can only grow to fulfill our fondest dreams if the majority of residents participate in sharing and defining exactly what those dreams and desires are. Several years ago Vision Fountain Hills was formed as an arm of the FHCCA to provide a casual, convenient and organized method for residents to share and communicate their vision with and to the Town Council.
More than two thousand residents participated in this open forum sharing of ideas five years ago, and the time has come to review, refresh and begin the conversation once again. It all starts by signing on to take the five-minute survey at visionfh.org. Be the first on your block to sign in, then spread the word to all your friends and neighbors. Many thanks to VFH for this opportunity and to all of you as well.