The picture is coming into focus. First-term Councilmember Skillicorn, who recently moved to Fountain Hills from Illinois where he lost his seat in the state legislature, is going around town making videos.

In one video, he’s a guy who likes to hike on public trust land, where he happens to find a tent. He calls this tent a homeless “encampment.” He shows us the middle school in the distance, where kids play basketball outside. He suggests that the homeless person has picked that spot because the school is the target. It’s only a quarter mile, says Mr. Skillicorn, adding that “people we don’t know” are living all around us.