The picture is coming into focus. First-term Councilmember Skillicorn, who recently moved to Fountain Hills from Illinois where he lost his seat in the state legislature, is going around town making videos.
In one video, he’s a guy who likes to hike on public trust land, where he happens to find a tent. He calls this tent a homeless “encampment.” He shows us the middle school in the distance, where kids play basketball outside. He suggests that the homeless person has picked that spot because the school is the target. It’s only a quarter mile, says Mr. Skillicorn, adding that “people we don’t know” are living all around us.
But the councilmember, who now describes himself as a “media personality” on Twitter, doesn’t attempt to find out who, if anyone, is living in the tent. He sees danger and he has the solution to the problem he uncovered: Bring in the Arizona Rangers. Armed officers at every school.
The video finishes with a call to arms. A deputy or more in the schools would inspire our kids to grow up wanting to be police, Mr. Skillicorn gushes.
Synopsis: A small-town official finds a tent in the desert where he lives, suspects that homeless people are planning to kill students while in school and whips up a call for children to become police. The townspeople begin to question who this man really is.