I commend the Town Council for being fiscally conservative and making cuts to the budget. However, I also encourage the Council to study strategic plans that have been done and have a study session on the long-term investments/capital improvements which will allow our community to thrive by increasing investment/revenues for the future.
The downtown connectivity to our Fountain Park should be a priority. A vibrant downtown will encourage additional business investment, adding revenues our town needs to increase infrastructure investment in perpetuity moving forward. Just cutting expenses won’t solve the long-term revenue issues. Investments such as an underground tunnel connecting the main entrance of our downtown to the park and working with Park Place developers adding the additional phases is an investment worth making for the long-term success and safety of our community. Support the Dark Sky project as well which will support tourism revenues for all.