Cindy Couture is not only a very qualified candidate for Town Council, she is also a much valued friend.
Her qualifications include 12 years as a Fountain Hills High School teacher (with a total of 43 years teaching), so she knows the people of our town. Having lived here since 2004, she is knowledgeable of our town’s history, businesses and activities. She is an avid community volunteer, so you will see her friendly smile all about town.
Cindy has financial experience. She was treasurer of her HOA (300 homes) in Washington State for 10 years; and she works well with people. She is a great people person and communicator. Therefore, I believe that she would be a much-valued addition to our Town Council.