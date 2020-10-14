Read an interesting Oct. 7 letter from Jeff Dover. Here are some major points (lacking verifiable data):
1. “How many very sick or dead people do you know where the direct cause was COVID-19? None? Same here.”
2. “...paranoia...Deep State and fake news media.”
3. “...it is mostly hype.”
4. “...media- chosen experts.”
5. “Loose the mask.”
6. “...over-hyped virus.”
Verifiable data follows: As of this writing there are 7.58 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S. As of this writing there are 212,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. You are correct, I don't know any of these people. I hesitate to think that my lack of personal knowledge lends credence to any of the above stated points.
One last question relative to the fifth point above: Do you wear a seat belt in the car while in motion?