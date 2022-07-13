While political campaigning plays an important role in informing the electorate of a candidate’s position on important issues, the current campaign going on in Fountain Hills is nothing more than a childish playground verbal battle.
The main position of one group has been to focus on character assassination while offering nothing of substance from their candidates. They have used triggering labels and lies to damage the character of other candidates they know little of, other than they sit on the other side of the political spectrum. Unfortunately, this trend isn’t limited to our local election.
As an independent voter I, like many others, see right through these attacks and often cast a vote in favor of candidates who understand proper social debate. Time to grow up, folks, and act like adults. I know which side I am voting for.