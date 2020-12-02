Reading the paper today, once again there are letters spewing vitriolic hatred at President Trump. We all get it – you hate him, but the election is over. You won and he lost, so just let it go. Have a little dignity in your win, the very dignity that you accuse him of not having.
Over 70 million Americans voted for him, and they are not happy, so why are you goading them? Is it Civil War that you want? To drive us apart even further?
I’m an immigrant to this amazing, awesome, incredible country, state and town. I’m so proud to be an American citizen, and I genuinely fear for all our futures if this venom persists.