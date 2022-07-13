Last week I had the pleasure of driving around the island of Kauai in Hawaii. There are many state and local elections being held, and each town had lots of campaign signs. Unlike Fountain Hills, there were no negative signs anywhere. Nothing angry or hateful was on display. It was all positive, and that is how elections should be conducted.
Sadly, a small group of angry people are making our little town look like a hostile community. Kudos to Cindy Couture for remaining gracious and reasonable in spite of the vicious attacks from the ROT (Reclaim Our Town) candidates. We need to get past all this ugly behavior.
We have an excellent mayor and Town Council right now. Cindy Couture will be a valuable addition to that group. She is a longtime resident who is well respected for her exemplary teaching career and outstanding volunteer activities in this town. Her reputation is beyond reproach.
We know for certain that at least two of the ROT candidates will automatically be elected. But I won’t give a vote to any of them because belligerent, negative candidates do not represent me. To increase her chances of getting on the council, I will vote only for Cindy.