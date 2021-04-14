If you're following the news or you’re on social media or talking to friends and neighbors, you have certainly heard about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccines.
Can you get it? Should you get it? Should your kids get it? Is it safe? What are the benefits? What are the risks? What’s in the vaccine? Should it be mandatory? Would a mandate violate your personal freedom? What do the “experts” say about it? What makes an expert an expert? Who should we trust? Should the phrase, “our bodies, our choice” also apply to vaccination? These are some of the questions which have been raised recently.
Do we really know the answers to all of the questions about the COVID vaccines? Probably not, but why not have an open discussion about the questions? That might be a good idea. If you’re interested in participating in that discussion and learning more about the topic, especially the possible impact of vaccine policies on all of us, please attend the meeting of Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party on Thursday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m. at the FHUSD Learning Center.
The guest speaker will be the Arizona State Director of the National Vaccine Information Center. More details can be found at fhteaparty.us.