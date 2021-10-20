To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose), unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.
Featured Businesses
RE/MAX Fine Properties
Currently Open
Find a local business
Most Popular
Articles
- Park Place fire Oct. 8
- Traffic signal upgrades set
- Tim Yoder to present on 'Boomtown'
- Melissa Ann Kolwaite
- Big topics tackled at 'Cares' event
- New security cameras approved
- Kelly Smith announces mayoral run
- Hazardous Waste disposal event is Nov. 6
- Law enforcement report
- Cities & Towns Week runs from Oct. 17-23