I was saddened by the loss of two former councilmembers who served our community over the past and who, during their terms in office, had their best intentions of providing Fountain Hills with new ideas which provided positive results.
Councilmember Archambault and I had difficult times agreeing on issues and we fiercely argued our different viewpoints. At the end of his term, I thanked him for his contributions to our high school and, while I served as chairman of the Fountain Hills Theater, his equal work effort in remodeling both stages, which serve our residents today.
Councilmember Kehe and I became good friends and I encouraged him to become a councilmember and, today, his thought process over the years is being enjoyed on projects in our community that were through his dedication and perseverance.
Serving the public in any form of government is not easy, as one becomes a target for sometimes unfair critique, but residents today will thank God and their families for their contributions.
May they both rest in peace and with utmost respect. Blessings on their family members.