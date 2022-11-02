As Americans, we know these words and their meaning: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands…” That pledge is our promise. That promise is supported by our allegiance, our loyalty.
As to the flag, our symbol, it simply focuses attention. As we illumine the flag, it illumines our republic.
The flag is one thing, undeniably inanimate. But our republic, for which the flag stands, is of another kind. Our republic is alive. It is alive because in every shape, way and form, it is actually “us.” We are those alive. We pledge loyalty to each other by propinquity with our neighbors.
We may have differences, yet we are not divided, and that, by putting aside those differences at times, as our republic holds together. That togetherness exists because we are respectful of both ourselves and others, with their differences.
Come what may, our republic shall stand. It is our duty and our imperative.
Always remember, first things first. And also remember, from a scientific perspective, alive things can reverse entropy.