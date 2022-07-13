People reading my letter understand they have the power of communication even though The Fountain Hills Times is a local weekly newspaper. “Urinetown” was a big production with a lot of attention to detail and well-rehearsed talented actors. If you enjoyed this Fountain Hills Theater production, spread the word, please!
The instrumental accompanists were hidden, and very important for timing and inspiration with some really difficult choral contra fugue-style music. The solos and duets projected well and were quite spontaneous. Too bad if you missed it all because of the name of the show.
Lighting was critical during some black-out scenes, too. It worked smoothly and created the surprise we, the audience, never expected. Bravo!
I’m not naming names only because I don't want to miss anyone with credits. Six people in our family had a great time at the Theater Sunday matinee. Where were you?