The Council candidates’ debate June 30 erupted in an uproar and dissolved thanks to the behavior of the town’s new caricature of the quintessential and stereotypical phony politician. Allen Skillicorn attempted to justify his team’s extreme partisanship in response to a final question about campaign tactics in what were once nonpartisan Town elections. His response, “Three of us are telling the truth and one is a liar.” That was too much for the audience. People were appalled and reacted accordingly. The organizers ordered the room cleared, ending the debate.
This was the last straw after a steady diet of Skillicorn’s vile mailers, campaign signs and print advertising. He has brought the worst of legendary Chicago dirty politics with him from Illinois. Apparently, he thought he could also get away with such behavior while right in front of Fountain Hills voters, face to face. Well, he couldn’t. To the credit of the attendees, enough was enough.
The debate was bookended both by his atrocious comments, and those which began the proceedings from his campaign teammate, Hannah Toth. Instead of using her opening statement in the usual civilized manner to explain her candidacy, right off the bat she instead abused the opportunity by gratuitously and viciously attacking the most benevolent, gracious and intelligent candidate on the stage, Cindy Couture.
Clearly, neither Skillicorn nor Toth deserves to be on our Town Council. Another attendee commented that the two completely lack understanding of the importance of working for the good of the town, not their own agenda. Voters, protect us from self-righteous right-wing zealots. Ensure a modicum of competent civility continues by voting only for Cindy Couture for Council to insure that she is seated.