I am writing to share with my Fountain Hills neighbors that a high-quality, updated kitchen is within reach. Last holiday season a Huds Custom Design Floors coupon came in the mail. I decided to call for an estimate.
Today, my husband and I have a newly remodeled kitchen. Huds Custom Design Floors gave us a beautiful and functional kitchen with new cabinets, natural stone countertops and a tile backsplash. We also purchased an undermount sink, updated kitchen faucet and replaced our disposal.
The installations were done with precision and care. I requested an unusually deep breakfast bar. Huds’ fabricator used heavy-duty support brackets, powder-coated to blend with the half-wall. Our countertops are gorgeous. Only one seam was needed to join the angled breakfast bar. The Merillat Masterpiece cabinets are modern and a better fit for our kitchen. The backsplash tile edges are neat, including those surrounding six outlets.
At the Huds office we worked with Mary Miller and Deanna. They kept us informed, answered all our questions and assisted with design decisions. The discount was cheerfully given when I sheepishly presented the coupon during our initial meeting. We were treated as valued clients, regardless of a moderate budget. We would use Huds Custom Design Floors again and highly recommend their service.