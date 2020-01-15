Some of you may have seen my letter in last week’s edition of The Fountain Hills Times noting that Sue Jiang, Fountain Hills resident and business owner, is being held captive somewhere in China.
In August of last year Sue traveled with her son to China to attend the funeral of her father and was taken captive by Chinese authorities when the plane landed in Shanghai. Her son was released; however, we have still not heard anything regarding Sue. I contacted Congressman David Schwiekert and our two State Senators, Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema, trying to get some update as to Sue’s whereabouts and well-being. I have not heard back from any of them.
I would ask that each of us continue to press our elected officials for information. It saddens me to know that Sue, a resident and business owner in Fountain Hills, is most likely being held in a Chinese prison, separated from family, friends and contact with the outside world. We need to keep this story alive and press our elected officials to confirm her well-being and push for her safe return to our community.