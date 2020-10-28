Fortunately, we have three elected officials (Ginny, Mike and Alan) watching out for the health of our residents, a lot over 65 years of age. I am all for moneymaking events and having visitors to our lovely town. However, these are not usual times.
Past years have seen over 200,000 visitors with 50 to 100 vendors coming from the Midwest and northern states. Some of those States have a 56 percent infection rate (South Dakota. Remember the mega-rally of 7,000 people packed, no masks, no social distancing?).
Who is going to assure mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitizing during this fair? Arizona now has 236,898 infections, 5,869 deaths. When you are infected and end up in the hospital, chances are that you will be sedated and on a ventilator and given a cocktail of medicine costing $4,000 per dose. You will not get the super experimental, non-FDA approved cocktail that cost taxpayers $100,000, nor super high doses of steroids that can cause paranoia and a host of other mental and health problems. Whether you survive or die, the hospital will reward you or your family with a $25,000 to $50,000 bill, due immediately. And when you are fortunate enough to have Obamacare to help you defer the costs, the new high court nominee will make sure that she will outlaw Obamacare in November.
We have been promised a replacement. Many promises, 30,000 lies and 224,000 COVID-19 deaths! Vote, vote, vote for the Soul of our democracy and country!