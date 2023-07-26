A famous line states, "You are intitled to your own opinion, but not your own facts." Crystal Cavanaugh has taken us to a new level in this regard.

In her letter on July 19 she stated “... the previous Council mostly had 5-2 votes on important issues.” That cannot be allowed to stand as it is verifiably false. She attempts to qualify her complaint using the “actual conservative” label to discount the vital (to her, at least) party affiliations. Hence the 5-2 rather than previous and equally 4-3 accusation.