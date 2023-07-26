A famous line states, "You are intitled to your own opinion, but not your own facts." Crystal Cavanaugh has taken us to a new level in this regard.
In her letter on July 19 she stated “... the previous Council mostly had 5-2 votes on important issues.” That cannot be allowed to stand as it is verifiably false. She attempts to qualify her complaint using the “actual conservative” label to discount the vital (to her, at least) party affiliations. Hence the 5-2 rather than previous and equally 4-3 accusation.
She further tries to dilute an untrue account of voting history by referring to “important” issues. The strategy fails, as well, regarding “important” or any action taken. Every vote on every item from December 2020 until December 2022 is available on the Town website, easily accessible and clearly disproving these allegations, disclaimers and all.
Ms. Cavanaugh continued, ironically, about the importance of facts, saying, “That’s why Reclaim Our Town was such an important movement that I hope will continue with the help of citizens who've become more aware.”
Become more aware? Sounds kind of “woke” to me.