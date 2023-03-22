Last week’s Times reported that, on March 8, deputies responded to Saguaro and Fountain Hills boulevards for a reported two-vehicle non-injury collision. One driver conducted an unsafe lane change and collided with the other. It continues to happen.
If the town would install two more stop signs at the corner of Saguaro and Fountain Hills Blvd., I am sure it would slow down some of those vehicles that appear in a hurry to get out of town to who-knows-where. Meanwhile, does the town own a speed gun to detect and help label these unsafe drivers?