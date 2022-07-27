Along with posts expressing deep enmity toward Republicans, which do not fit with her representation of herself as a nonpartisan retiree who gets along with everyone, Town Council candidate Cindy Couture’s Facebook page contains her enthusiastic endorsement of establishing villages of tiny homes to house the homeless. She says that she “loves this idea” and that “we need some tiny home villages.”
We do? Really? Here’s how that goes for Fountain Hills. We build the tiny home villages and the homeless will come. And more will come; far more than can fit into the little villages. Now they’re camped on the sidewalks downtown and in the parks. And the law-abiding, taxpaying residents of Fountain Hills see our town ruined, as San Francisco has been ruined and Portland and Los Angeles and other cities across the country.