Joe Arpaio, an unqualified candidate running for Fountain Hills mayor, has two problematic issues that should give thoughtful voters significant concern.
Competence – We need a candidate with a broad background in Town government management, relationship experience with our many neighboring communities and a broad understanding of the local issues affecting us. These abilities translate into true grassroots leadership. Arpaio does not have these important skills.
Defiant disregard of federal, state and local laws (with inevitable legal costs and repercussions) – Per an NPR article, “[An October, 2021] payout boosted the cost stemming from Arpaio’s six terms to $100 million for attorney fees, settlements and other costs the county has paid from lawsuits over things such as jail deaths, failed investigations of the sheriff’s political enemies and immigration raids of businesses.”
This $100 million in legal settlements accrued to Maricopa County taxpayers. Should Arpaio be elected and these illegal behaviors continue, Town of Fountain Hills’ taxpayers will directly foot the bill.
On a personal note, we have owned four different homes in Fountain Hills across 30 years and we love this town. For several years, our next-door neighbor was Mayor Ginny Dickey. We have immense respect for her thoughtful review of issues and her careful integration of Town Master Plans and surveys. She is honest, professional and does her homework. You may confidently vote for Ginny Dickey as your Town of Fountain Hills mayor.