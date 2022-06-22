The latest mailer from an “Independent” PAC has all the markings of something else: An incomplete and superficial understanding of municipal government by identifying how unqualified these candidates are for mayor and Council.
It includes an ex-sheriff and a carpet-bagging, disgruntled and disgraced ex-legislator from Illinois, both of which said they wouldn’t run for public office again. And two women who apparently have never spent any time in service to the public on commissions or committees in any town, including Fountain Hills; or even Sedona, where their background photo appears to be.
The mailer neglected to mention the fact that one candidate had experience as a state legislator and you have to wonder why they thought that being married to his wife and being a churchgoer were more impressive qualifications for a Council member. What don’t they want you to know?
Good luck with this leadership “team.”