I will never forget the first time I met Tara Lamar. I heard her infectious laugh coming from the teachers’ workroom at McDowell Mountain back in 2011 and I just had to see who this person was.
Since then, I realized she was in that workroom almost every day volunteering for her children’s teachers and the PTO. I then had the privilege of teaching her son and the following year, her daughter.
Not only is Tara a dedicated parent who is always there and ready to help anywhere she can for her kids, but her commitment to our district is unparalleled. This was many years ago and I have only seen Tara’s dedication for our district grow and evolve. She is an unbiased person who will consider each decision and each individual issue on its merits and how it will best serve, or not serve, our staff and students.
As a teacher, I feel like Tara will be an amazing member of our Governing Board, and as an advocate for our students, I know Tara will serve them well. She has my vote!