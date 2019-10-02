I am not one who votes within the pack. I have always done my research and voted accordingly. It’s how I was raised and how I raised my own sons. Whoever is the best-qualified candidate will get my vote.
In the upcoming Sanitary District Board of Directors election there is one person that I am sure will be getting my vote, Robert Thomson. He has vast experience as a practicing attorney, working with large and small municipalities, and in conducting himself with decorum. Having him on the Sanitary District Board of Directors is a real win for our community.
Bob understands the letter of the law, as well as understanding that though he might not always agree with rules and regulations, these are the guidelines by which a reasonable and ordered society must work. His understanding of the need for order, logic and reason is unparalleled.
I have had the opportunity to work with him within the boundaries of both professional and personal levels. Quite honestly, there are not many, man or woman, as stellar as he. He is a humble man, in spite of his accomplishments. This is a refreshing change for a “politician.” If you met him once, you’d not hear a litany of his life. He’s also a great listener.
I trust Robert Thomson to make the best decisions for our community, within the confines of rules and regulations. This is important when electing anyone.
My vote will be for Robert Thomson.