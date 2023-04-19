Attempting to force universal compliance on people by taking away their individual rights feels unnatural. People around the world are reeling against the created conflicts meant to restrict them and make them feel helpless. Peace for the soul organically flows from the inside out; peace can’t be forced or bought.

Last year Trudeau, a globalist, used the trucker’s rally as an excuse to implement dictatorial executive control over Canada. Truckers were arrested and their bank accounts were frozen. Democracy was replaced by totalitarian rule. Globalists fear the resolve true believers have for faith, family and freedom that is natural to all humanity. Globalist demagogues revere and preach climate religion.