Attempting to force universal compliance on people by taking away their individual rights feels unnatural. People around the world are reeling against the created conflicts meant to restrict them and make them feel helpless. Peace for the soul organically flows from the inside out; peace can’t be forced or bought.
Last year Trudeau, a globalist, used the trucker’s rally as an excuse to implement dictatorial executive control over Canada. Truckers were arrested and their bank accounts were frozen. Democracy was replaced by totalitarian rule. Globalists fear the resolve true believers have for faith, family and freedom that is natural to all humanity. Globalist demagogues revere and preach climate religion.
POTUS already has Americans illegally fighting in an undeclared war. POTUS and his disciples encourage Ukraine to fight as long as it takes. If Russia is bullied into declaring war on America, POTUS will invoke War Powers. War Powers would help the POTUS regime at canceling and eliminating the Americans opposing the war-hawks.
War Powers rule will be enforced for as long as it takes. As long as it takes to cement totalitarian rule and disappear liberty, justice and freedom. POTUS may not be astute enough to execute such a plan, but somebody pushing him is. The POTUS regime are bad-faith globalists willing to burn down America and rule over the ashes.
Everyone that believes in faith, family and freedom doesn’t accept POTUS’s new normal of inflation-recession, a broken supply chain, an unsecured border invasion, rising crime, engaging in war with a depleted military, currency and property devaluation, replacing parental rights with government mandates and subsidizing bank failures.
Securing future election process and results, and recalling/firing failed politicians/bureaucrats are the best means for true believers to defend the soul of America. Mass complacency, indifference, will kill the soul of America.