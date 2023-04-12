The April 5, 2023, edition of The Fountain Hills Times listed 32 Law Enforcement Report incidents. Of these 32 incidents, the reports of nine were concluded with, “The vehicle was unlocked at the time of the theft.”
I suspect that our law enforcement deputies were making the subtle suggestion that pressing a button or turning a key to lock a vehicle might be a good idea (Thank you). In addition, two of these vehicles had handguns that were reported stolen. The word “negligence” comes to mind, which I hope our law enforcement deputies made abundantly clear to the owners. (Thanks again).