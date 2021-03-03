Let’s all sit around the warm fire of facts and gaze upon its illumination of truth, shall we? There was a disappointing letter two weeks ago by an officer of the Fountain Hills Tea Party and a doctor. If he really is a leader, he should decry the “election fraud” lie, rather than follow, repeating and agreeing with concerns of many of his group that “their votes didn’t count” because they lost.
Biden won Arizona fair and square according to multiple bi-partisan audits of ballots and machines showing no error, certainly of any significance, and numerous court rulings supporting the clean election on the basis of absolutely no evidence to the contrary. Facts.
So enough, already, on this if we are ever to come together and heal as a community and country. Arizona is purple; get over it and embrace its healthy diversity, unlike another letter last week raising alarm over “liberal creep” in our town and the horrifying fact that four of the seven Town Council members are (gasp) Democrats! Republican State Legislators should lead in truth, not lies.
I have news for you: I am VP of the Democratic Club and everyone I know there are the most decent, wholesome folks you can imagine. Many are retired teachers, doctors and retired professionals from every aspect of industry and the armed services. We are not evil, or second-class citizens to Republicans, and some are former Republicans, like myself.
We have no “Socialist” agenda in our party platform. Our concerns are for improving the lives of more people in our country of great and unique potential. I would invite anyone to participate in our monthly Zoom meeting to see for yourself. Go to fhdemclub.org.