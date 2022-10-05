In their August 31 edition of the Fountain Hills Times six candidates running for the Fountain Hills Unified School District Board were introduced to us. Since then, the paper has published the candidates’ responses to questions so the public can get to know them and their outlook about the duties and obligations of being a Board Member.
One candidate, Lillian Acker, listed as an accomplishment her long-term role as a union representative. Remember, the National Educators Association (NEA) Union bosses in Washington have pressed the current administration to follow and instructed union representatives across the country to enact terrible policies. A father in Virginia protested the lack of action by the school district and school board when his daughter was raped by another student in a bathroom. The response of Biden’s Attorney General was to characterize parents who spoke up against policies of the sitting School Boards as terrorists. The source for the AG’s letter was the NEA. As one national union leader stated too