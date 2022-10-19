My 7-year-old granddaughter recently told me that the moon was made of cheese –because her friend told her. Therefore, the moon must be made of cheese.
Some of our current political candidates preach similar beliefs. One such groundless belief is that the results of the last presidential election were false. In spite of their many challenges, using our judiciary system, their belief of a lost election has been found groundless.
Now, any rational, logical person should accept the election result certified by the State Legislature and confirmed by many judicial entities. My granddaughter’s belief that the moon is made of cheese has as much validity as the belief that the presidential election was stolen.
The basic positions of our Arizona Republican candidates for senator, governor and secretary of state are based on “facts” as rational and logic as my granddaughter’s belief. They are as rational as our former president’s belief that bleach could cure COVID-19, that Putin is trustworthy, or that our immigration problems can be cured by an expensive wall. The most serious danger in electing the Republican slate is not in that they merely restate irrational positions, but that they believe what they say.
My granddaughter’s belief that the moon is made of cheese is irrational and harmless, but trivial. The acceptance and embrace of unfounded beliefs of the Republicans running for office is similarly irrational, but very harmful to the state and its citizens.