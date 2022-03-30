Last week’s letter titled “Arpaio’s friends” discussed the writer’s concern with candidate for Fountain Hills mayor Joe Arpaio’s very close association with white nationalist and Vladimir Putin sycophant, Nick Fuentes.
Arpaio was a featured speaker at a Feb. 25 Fuentes rally where Fuentes had the crowd chanting “Putin! Putin!” Fuentes refers to America as “the Great Satan and Evil Empire.”
In a recent letter titled “He gets it,” Nancy Plencner called Arpaio “an America-loving citizen; a beacon for law and order.” I wonder if she still feels that he has the required judgment to be our mayor.
Arpaio’s judgment has been questioned before in federal court in a 2016 court filing where a federal judge stated Arpaio showed poor judgment, tried to cover up his ineptitude, violated court orders and then lied.
Joe Arpaio is not qualified (is unfit) to lead our great town and he has thus disqualified himself.