On Jan. 27 of this year, both candidates for mayor, Joe Arpaio and Ginny Dickey, were contacted by our Chamber of Commerce asking them to save the date of June 28 for a Chamber-sponsored face-to-face debate.
On May 10, more than three months later, Arpaio informed the Chamber that “he did not know anything about the debate.” He was reminded at that time by Chamber Vice President Tammy Bell of the June 28 date. The very next day, May 11, Arpaio told Chamber Board members that he had not been invited to the debate. Chamber CEO Betsy La Voie reminded him of the previous communications.
On May 13, Arpaio requested a date change that was already too late and thus was denied. The debate was officially cancelled Friday, June 10, by the Chamber. Arpaio told The Times that “he had made no decision regarding whether to participate in a debate.” He indicated that he had not received “a lot” of information regarding the debate from the Chamber. “It was brought up a few months ago, but I haven’t heard anything since.”
Mr. Arpaio clearly made the choice to avoid the debate months ago. This face-to-face debate between the two candidates who would be mayor was considered by the Chamber and many voters very important in deciding who would provide the Town’s leadership going forward. If Mr. Arpaio can’t commit to such an important obligation, he certainly has shown he is unfit for this very important job. He should announce the withdrawal of his candidacy and save himself and the town he claims he loves any further embarrassment.