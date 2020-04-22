At the Oct. 1, 2019 Town Council meeting, Jeremy Hall, one of the developers of the Daybreak project, stated “no development is not an option” because “this (site) is approved for a hotel.”
In the Special Election Information Pamphlet (SEIP), Mr. Kavanagh stated, “Some opponents of the Daybreak residential development have painted a false picture, which says the choice is between approving the Daybreak development or preserving the pristine desert landscape…The real choice is between approving Daybreak or allowing a large resort to be built in its place, possibly in the near future.”
Also in the SEIP, Mr. Myers had a similar view, calling the choice between Daybreak and leaving the 60 acres natural a “false choice” and adding, “The choice is between the Daybreak project and building a large hotel, perhaps not too far in the future.”
The opinions of Mr. Kavanagh and Mr. Myers that a hotel might be built in the future fly in the face of the experts who spoke at the Council meeting or were referenced in the presentation by Mr. Hall’s attorney, Mr. Gilbert. The most telling statement came from a letter from Greg Vogel, CEO of Land Advisors, who has marketed the site for the last seven years: “There is zero feasibility for a resort-style project at this site.”
Additionally, refer to the letters in the SEIP from Mr. Ginsburg, ironically one of the other partners in Daybreak, and Mr. Hinz (CopperWynd), as to their opinions of the probability of a hotel being built on that site.
Thus, a third option – leaving the land undeveloped, at least for now – is indeed a reality. The parcel may not stay undeveloped forever, but the probability that a hotel will be built on it is basically zero, according to the experts.