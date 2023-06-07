The main headline in the paper May 24, above the fold: "Capital projects on target, under budget." Under budget by over $1 million. This amounts to almost $50 per resident.
This is great news for our town, that we can still get work done for less than what we budgeted for in these inflationary times. This should be applauded by everyone. In over 20 years living here I do not recall very many times that capital projects have been done for less than what was budgeted. Many times, there are extra charges that are agreed to by the Town without question.