Experience matters. Vote for BMT for Sanitary directors.
B is for Jerry Butler (candidate #4 on the ballot), a 20-year Fountain Hills resident and a retired civil engineer with an extensive background in the wastewater profession.
M is for Michael Maroon (candidate #3 on the ballot), a Fountain Hills business owner with strong financial management experience.
T is for Robert Thomson (candidate #1 on the ballot), a 25-year Fountain Hills resident and a practicing attorney with public law experience, plus 20 years of service in the Sanitary District.
Butler, Maroon and Thomson are each current Sanitary District directors and thoroughly understand what it takes to sustain an efficient operation. Make no mistake about it, your Sanitary District is in good hands. They care. Actual experience with our Sanitary District does matter! Vote for all three.
Today happens to be the last day to return your postage-paid ballot by mail, otherwise please drop it off at the Sanitary District office located at 16941 E. Pepperwood Circle between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
If you did not receive a ballot, a provisional ballot will be made available by County Election officials at the Sanitary District office between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.