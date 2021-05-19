Responding to John Kavanagh’s “Misleading” letter. His failed attempts to answer both my letter, titled “Jim Crow,” and Gene Mikolajczyk’s letter, titled “Wonderland” left a lot of unanswered questions which arose from Kavanagh’s statements made recently on CNN. He stated, “there are problems with the 2020 presidential election needing to be solved” and that “not everyone should be voting. We have to look at the ‘quality’ of the votes.”
As Fountain Hills’ representative in the Arizona legislature, please share with your constituents the answers to the following questions:
How do you propose Arizona’s voters cull those citizens who “should not be voting?”
How do you propose we “look at” the “quality” of each citizen’s vote?
There are some two dozen “election security” bills in the Arizona legislature awaiting passage. Did you vote for SB1485, which would disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of Arizona voters from the early voting list? In 2020, 2.4 million ballots were cast by mail out of a total of 3.4 million.
Do you approve of SB1003 or HB2792, which incredibly makes it a felony for election officials to send an early ballot unless it is requested?
Are you an advocate of Trump’s “Big Lie” that the election was “stolen” and that he is still president?
Your neighbors in our special town (Wonderland) of Fountain Hills await your responses. They deserve to know if you have the “qualities” necessary to represent them.
Our great mayor, Ginny Dickey, ran on the platform of “transparent and inclusive leadership” and “hometown values,” and we expect nothing less from you, Mr. Kavanagh.