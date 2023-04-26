Ms. Plencner asked, “Exactly what do [Independents] believe?”
I do not and cannot speak for all Independents. I have been and remain an “unaffiliated non-partisan” since I entered adulthood and gained the right to vote. I believed it was most appropriate to register to vote as an unaffiliated non-partisan, since I was a lieutenant of Marines, and the military of the United States of America is apolitical. Thus, I can answer Ms. Plencner’s query as just one Independent citizen.
I believe in “we, the people,” democracy, the U.S. Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and the common laws of this grand republic. I do not believe in political tribalism. I do not swear allegiance or loyalty to any political party – only to the U.S. Constitution. Political parties are not mentioned in the Constitution or any other of our founding documents. Political parties are the exception, not the norm.
We are all Americans, not Republicans, Democrats, Greens, Libertarians or any other political party members. In fact, political party affiliation is a social affectation and evolved many years after the ratification of the Constitution.
I could address each of Plencner’s “Republican” statements; however, I do not want Ms. Plencner to feel I am attacking her tribe or political beliefs. She is entitled to believe whatever she wishes for whatever reasons she wishes. The tribalism of “us” or “them” is exactly why we are in the political predicament we are in today. I will only state, as an Independent, that I vote for the best candidate on the ballot no matter what political party s/he may be affiliated with.
Lastly, respectful dissent and debate are essential to any viable democracy. Thank you for reading and thinking. Have a great day.