Ms. Plencner asked, “Exactly what do [Independents] believe?”

I do not and cannot speak for all Independents. I have been and remain an “unaffiliated non-partisan” since I entered adulthood and gained the right to vote. I believed it was most appropriate to register to vote as an unaffiliated non-partisan, since I was a lieutenant of Marines, and the military of the United States of America is apolitical. Thus, I can answer Ms. Plencner’s query as just one Independent citizen.