Our democracy is under attack. Not by Russia. Not by China. It is under attack by Republican state attorneys general, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives and Republication state legislators including U.S. Representatives Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko, as well as 13 Arizona state lawmakers.
These individuals signed onto a Texas lawsuit asking that the Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin election results be thrown out. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit. The four states elected Joe Biden as our next President of the U.S. The Republicans did not like the results, despite the fact that Trump’s top election security official, Christopher Krebs, asserted that “the Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history.”
Every Republican who signed onto the Texas lawsuit has shown that they no longer believe in their oath to protect the U.S. Constitution. They no longer believe in free and fair elections. They are willing to say and do anything to control elections to make sure that power remains with them, no matter the consequences. They are willing to tear America apart and end what the Founding Fathers determined to be a government of the people, by the people and for the people.
These Republicans should be sanctioned and stripped of their ability to vote, just like they tried to do to all the voters in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.