Ukraine needs fighter jets ASAP. Ukraine needs to protect itself. The free world needs to help.
The United States can be a beacon of freedom for Ukrainians. Our churches and synagogues can help. Contact your state representatives. Everybody can help stop the killing of innocent people in Ukraine, including the women, children and elderly who cannot be moved to a safe location.
Also, remember the brave soldiers left behind to fight – fathers, sons, grandsons, grandfathers – to protect their homeland.
The United States of America can be the leader in helping Ukrainians fight for their freedom against Russia.