I thought I’d never do this, but I have developed little hope for America’s future with Trump being so mean and divisive.
Trump is getting more and more of his “yes men” as leaders in our governmental departments to avoid all opposition to his commands.
There is no doubt in my mind that Trump has formed a tyranny in our beautiful and free country. Trump spits out greedy, slanderous, racist lies several times every day. This reminds me of Adolf Hitler’s propaganda policy to make Germany great again by eliminating the Jewish people during World War II.
But again, there is hope. Pray. Yes, pray to your higher power every day to help us through this scary time. Prayer helped us get rid of Hitler by performing many miracles for our troops and our allied forces.
Millions of people believe in a higher power. Let us believers unite. Ask your higher power to rid us of this evil spirit in Donald Trump.