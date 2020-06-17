There are times when I think we might forget that two or more facts, even if contradictory, can be true at the same time. When someone states a truth, there is always a faction that has to immediately state the other truth, as if one truth cancels out the other; or that this truth makes that truth less valid.
This is most evident when we talk about racial profiling and excessive use of force in police departments. It is true that there is systemic racism in some police departments. It is also true that not every policeman is a racist nor do they subscribe to systemic racism. But that last truth doesn’t negate or diminish the other truth. It is true that many policemen use excessive force, which causes physical harm and sometimes death. It is of course also true that many police use restraint and avoid unnecessary roughness. But that last truth doesn’t make the first truth, less true.
When a society sees a need for improvement and/or change, they can’t just look at the truths that don’t need fixing, they have to look at the truths that are the problem. This doesn’t condemn the profession of being a peace officer. The change that needs to occur, and should occur, only enhances the profession and its value to society.
Perhaps we can understand that every time we talk about a bad apple, we don’t have to preface it with, “even though all the apples aren’t bad…this one is.” The truth that one apple is bad should be able to stand on its own, without being challenged.