First off, I want to say that my wife and I greatly enjoyed Saturday evening at the River of Time Museum’s Taste of the P-Bar Ranch fundraiser. I would like to give thanks to all the restaurants that participated in last weekend’s River of Time Museum’s Taste of the P-Bar Ranch fundraiser. All the food was tasty and my wife and I will visit each of your establishments in the near future.
Thanks also to all who donated items for either the live or silent auctions. And a special thanks to the staff and volunteers who organized and successfully ran the event, making it appear so easy. We also enjoyed the music by the Cimarron Sidekicks and Jay Schlum’s auctioneering skills. My wife and I look forward to next year’s event.
Second, on behalf of VFW Post 7507’s commander, I want to extend an invitation to all veterans and first responders and their families and colleagues to a special presentation about PTSD by Water Shepherd of Third Eye Integration at 9 a.m. today, Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the VFW Post 7507’s post home located at 9624 N. Monterey Dr. This presentation is open to all veterans, first responders and anyone else who interact with anyone with PTSD. Coffee will be available.