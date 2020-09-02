Congressman Schweikert has boasted he is a great money manager because he has two business degrees from ASU. He recently was reprimanded and fined by the House for misappropriations which are too lengthy to list in this format.
Here are two things out of the many. He reportedly pressured and accepted campaign contributions from staff members. He also fabricated fictitious campaign contributions and laundered payments to conceal non-existent contributions. He admitted to a lack of control in accounting.
If he has two degrees in business and has run on a boast of using those degrees to be our fiscal watchdog, how can we trust him? The House charges against him are too lengthy to list here, but don’t be fooled by him once again. Vote for Hiral Tipirneni, who will look for the best interest of her constituents and be someone who is ethical.