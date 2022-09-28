Fountain Hills Unified School District has been going through a difficult period, but they are now on the brink of an outstanding turnaround. The new Superintendent, Dr. Cain Jagodzinski, former high school principal, has made huge gains in restoring the school he brought to an A+ institution along with bringing together the other two schools into this positive position.

Three positions on the School Board are open and some outstanding candidates stand ready to join Dr. J on the team to make Fountain Hills schools a place where not only our local youngsters, but many in the surrounding area, will want to attend. Those three candidates are Libby Settle, Madicyn Reid and Tara Lamar.