Fountain Hills Unified School District has been going through a difficult period, but they are now on the brink of an outstanding turnaround. The new Superintendent, Dr. Cain Jagodzinski, former high school principal, has made huge gains in restoring the school he brought to an A+ institution along with bringing together the other two schools into this positive position.
Three positions on the School Board are open and some outstanding candidates stand ready to join Dr. J on the team to make Fountain Hills schools a place where not only our local youngsters, but many in the surrounding area, will want to attend. Those three candidates are Libby Settle, Madicyn Reid and Tara Lamar.
Libby Settle is one of the most positive, active, knowledgeable women I’ve met. Not only does she have 13 children – a mixture of her own, foster and adopted – she and her husband home school many of them. Some of the children are special needs youngsters, so Libby is well versed in IEPs and special care. She publishes a newsletter filled with information about what’s going on in education that covers a wide range of topics. Libby has volunteered in our schools and has earned the respect and friendship of all staff.
Madicyn is also very well qualified as she is a mother, an advocate for all children based on her strong beliefs in an excellent education for all. Madicyn has solid, all-American standards she will apply in making decisions for our youngsters’ education.
Tara Lamar has been very active in the district for many years. She has held leadership positions in many of the organizations supporting teachers and the district. She is one that truly knows the system and is admired for her work and personality by all.