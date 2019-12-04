The Ascension Conference of Saint Vincent de Paul wishes to thank the residents of Fountain Hills and the Rio Verde communities for their outstanding support of the Bashas’ Turkey Tuesday food drive. You contributed over 100 turkeys and over $800 in cash donations.
You also contributed a very full bag of food, which greatly contributes to our goals of helping those in our communities. That day we provided turkeys and the fixings to over 20 local families.
We also wish to thank the managers and employees at Bashas’ who made the job of collecting turkeys an enjoyable day visiting with the many customers of the Bashas’ store.
Again, thank you all who made this possible.