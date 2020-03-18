During these times of social distancing, when we need to hunker down and isolate ourselves because of the coronavirus, we can still keep in contact with friends and loved ones through frequent phone calls and emails.
In addition, to make sure our neighbors are okay and coping, I suggest that each of us might knock on the door of our neighbor on either side and offer to exchange emails and phone numbers and offer help, if necessary, during these trying times. If everyone did this, we could create a town-wide network of people helping one another. Even though we are separated, we can come together.