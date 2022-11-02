MAGA candidates are manufacturing fears of out-of-control crime, “replacement theory,” and moral decay to rev up their followers. They blame “invasion” of undocumented immigrants, liberals soft on crime, and children being indoctrinated by “woke schools” using books that make them “uncomfortable.” Do Republicans really care about children’s welfare or just about winning an election and regaining power?
Truth: Crime is actually lower among undocumented immigrants than U.S. citizens; crime rates among the undocumented have not risen substantially during the past year.
Truth: Guns are now the top cause of death for children in this country! If MAGA’s concern was really about children, they’d act with urgency to solve this problem. Yet Republicans continually vote against all regulations.
Truth: Deregulation and recent Supreme Court decisions are what’s jeopardizing public safety. Guns have accelerated violence of all types while statistics clearly show that strengthening gun laws reduces violent crimes; requiring a “permit to purchase” results in a 60% lower chance of mass shootings; and restriction of large-capacity magazines results in 38% fewer fatalities, 77% fewer non-fatal injuries.
Truth: Despite claims that the rise in murder rates is the result of Liberal criminal justice reform, murders actually rose equally in cities run by Republicans to those run by Democrats and murders even rose by comparable levels in rural areas. In 2020 the highest rates of gun deaths among children and teenagers were in these red states which are rated “F” for extremely weak gun laws: Louisiana, South Carolina, Alaska, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kansas, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky and Alabama.
The biggest threat to children (and everyone) isn’t immigrants or Liberals; it’s radical white nationalist support for MAGA fascism. Wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross they take away our freedoms, push only their own beliefs and oppose all gun regulations.
They’re dangerous! Vote blue.