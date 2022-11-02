MAGA candidates are manufacturing fears of out-of-control crime, “replacement theory,” and moral decay to rev up their followers. They blame “invasion” of undocumented immigrants, liberals soft on crime, and children being indoctrinated by “woke schools” using books that make them “uncomfortable.” Do Republicans really care about children’s welfare or just about winning an election and regaining power?

Truth: Crime is actually lower among undocumented immigrants than U.S. citizens; crime rates among the undocumented have not risen substantially during the past year.