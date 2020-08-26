In Pete Flatebo’s Aug. 12 Times letter he claims that Joe Biden lives in a $15 million mansion. In fact, Biden’s two homes are worth a combined $4 million. (forbes.com) Biden’s current net worth is $9 million, primarily from his having earned $15 million from “book royalties and speaking events and professor of practice fees” (businessinsider.com).
Let’s examine Donald Trump’s record.
Is Donald Trump mentally ill? Dr. Mary Trump’s book discusses “narcissism,” “antisocial personality disorder” (chronic criminality, arrogance, disregard for others) and “dependent personality disorder” (inability to make decisions or take responsibility, discomfort with being alone) (washingtonpost.com). Does any sane person lie daily or boast about sexual assault?
Is Donald Trump corrupt? “President Trump participated in dubious tax schemes during the 1990s, including instances of outright fraud, that greatly increased the fortune he received from his parents” (nytimes.com).
In addition, Trump’s withholding of military assistance from Ukraine as a means to strongarm them to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, represents perhaps the most corrupt foreign policy use of presidential authority ever (usatoday.com). “The Trump Campaign Accepted Russian Help to Win in 2016. Case Closed” (nytimes.com).
Is Donald Trump incompetent? From 1985 to 1994, as a businessman, he lost $1.17 billion. “In fact, year after year, Mr. Trump appears to have lost more money than nearly any other individual American taxpayer” (nytimes.com).
Although some believed that Trump would expertly manage the federal budget, our debt has exploded by $6.6 trillion (newsweek.com).
Donald Trump’s mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis has alarmed public health experts worldwide, with Arizona seeing more than 195,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 4,600 deaths (nytimes.com). “How many needless COVID-19 deaths were caused by delays in responding? Most of them” (statnews.com).
Donald Trump does not deserve the support of the good people of Fountain Hills.